WEATHER UPDATE: Stormy weather moves toward Alabama

9:15 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of the counties in central Alabama.
Forecast maps are now showing a “slight risk” of severe weather for the Calhoun County area beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting through midnight.
While severe thunderstorms are possible, the NWS is reporting the primary threat in the Central Alabama area will be damaging winds up to 70 mph, tornadoes and hail especially for locations generally west of Interstate 65.
The area forecast calls for sustained winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
“Outside of any thunderstorm activity, gusty winds will persist through much of the day on Thursday,” the NWS outlook reads. “Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected with locally higher gusts possible which could lead to downed trees and powerlines.”
The NWS recommends unsecured objects be secured in case of strong winds and caution is also advised when driving, especially when operating a high profile vehicle.