WEATHER UPDATE: Rain drenches region after afternoon of flash flood, tornado watches

10 p.m.
Heavy rain poured down in Anniston for an hour Thursday night, leaving some streets flooded, during severe thunderstorms in the region.
Parts of Quintard Avenue were deluged between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. as flash floods passed through Calhoun County. The National Weather Service said about an inch of rain fell in Anniston, with winds up to 45 mph.
The Northeast Regional basketball tournament at Jacksonville State University went on as planned despite tornado and flash-flood watches.
“We weren’t going to cancel games without something significant,” Alabama High School Athletic Association representative Mark Jones said. “If there was a tornado warning, we had a plan to move fans into the safety areas, and the players to the dressing rooms and to wait out the warning and play.”
In Ohatchee, where a deadly tornado hit in March, Police Chief Alan Kelly said he had no reports of damage.
“It’s just been heavy rain,” Kelly said. “We did have high wind, but we have no reports of trees down or power out.”
Radar indicated a tornado touched down in Leeds near the St. Clair County line.
Alabama Power reported 22,000 without power statewide. No outages were reported in Calhoun County.
5:30 p.m.
Tornado warnings have been issued for counties west of our area as a strong line of storms races across the state.
Calhoun and Cleburne counties are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
Mark Rose, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Calera, said as of 5 p.m. there was a tornado warning in Jefferson county and another one for Bibb and Tuscaloosa counties.
“As expected we have an area of strong to severe thunderstorms moving into parts of western Alabama. We’re in an active warning situation and the storms will continue to shift north and northeast during the evening hours,” Rose said.
Rose said there had been no reports of any damage from the storms that were moving 60 miles an hour to the northeast. He said the blustery winds across the area were due to a pressure gradient caused by a strong surface low to the north.
Once the storms move out the temperature will fall into the mid-30s tonight and the low temperature on Friday will be in the mid-20s.
Jacqueline Baer, public information officer at the Calhoun County EMA, said there had been no reports of power outages or damage from the high winds on Thursday.
3:10 p.m.
National Weather Service radar currently shows the line of weather moving east across the Alabama state line covering much of the northwestern portion of the state with the heaviest of storms still far west of the Alabama state line.
None of the forecasts for the local area have changed and there are no alerts or warnings posted for the local area outside of the hazardous wind warning, which remains in effect through 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Current forecasts have the severe weather moving out of the local area by as early as midnight tonight.
There is a tornado watch in effect for the northwestern portion of the state until 8 p.m.
ABC 33/40 Meteorologist James Spann reported on social media at 2:15 p.m. most of the storms “have been relatively tame west of the state.”
“They have not been super cell-type storms and that’s great news. We hope it stays that way as they progress through Alabama,” Spann said. “But still, parameters are in place for the possibility of a few severe storms. The storms, so far, have underperformed and let’s hope that trend continues.“
2 p.m.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of north and west Alabama.
It will be in effect until 8 p.m.
The Alabama counties include: Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.
12:30 p.m.
Only a strong wind advisory remains in place for the Calhoun and Talladega county areas as forecasters have made no changes to the earlier forecasts for the potential of strong winds entering the area beginning at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Some local areas have already experienced some gusts of wind in the 25 mph range.
The noon updates from the National Weather Service in Birmingham say the strong storm system will move across the central Alabama area this afternoon and evening, supporting strong gradient winds ahead of the front and a risk of damaging winds and a few tornadoes with the better tornado potential across the western portion of the area.
The wind advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight. Wind are expected to be sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph at times.
Meteorologists note the consistent cloud cover now in place over most of the state could keep sunlight from increasing temperatures and decrease the level of severity.
9:15 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of the counties in central Alabama.
Forecast maps are now showing a “slight risk” of severe weather for the Calhoun County area beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting through midnight.
While severe thunderstorms are possible, the NWS is reporting the primary threat in the Central Alabama area will be damaging winds up to 70 mph, tornadoes and hail especially for locations generally west of Interstate 65.
The area forecast calls for sustained winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
“Outside of any thunderstorm activity, gusty winds will persist through much of the day on Thursday,” the NWS outlook reads. “Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected with locally higher gusts possible which could lead to downed trees and powerlines.”
The NWS recommends unsecured objects be secured in case of strong winds and caution is also advised when driving, especially when operating a high profile vehicle.