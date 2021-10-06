You are the owner of this article.
Weather Service issues tornado watch for Calhoun, Talladega, Cleburne, St. Clair counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. for 10 Alabama counties, including Calhoun County.

Others in the watch area include  Blount, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Limestone, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair and Talladega counties.

“We’re starting to see some storms intensify with some circulation, some lower end tornadoes, with a flash flood watch as well,” the Weather Service's Chris Darden said. “The tornado watch for Calhoun County ends at 10 p.m. while the flash flood watch will remain in effect overnight.”

The watch was issued at 2:50 p.m.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

