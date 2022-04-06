Weather Service forecasts wind, hail this afternoon; 1.45 inches of rain falls Tuesday

The Anniston Regional Airport received total rainfall of 1.45 inches Tuesday.
More is on the way.
National Weather Service says hazardous conditions are likely for this afternoon and evening, with the main threats being damaging wind and hail, “though a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.”
ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann was reporting forecasts placed the Calhoun County under “enhanced risk” cautions for the Wednesday weather.
Spann said the models showing that the cold front, which could cause the extreme weather, will begin to cross the state around 3 p.m. and approaching the area by 6 p.m.
Thursday and Friday will be dry, but cooler temperatures are forecast for the weekend with lows dropping below 40 degrees by early Saturday morning. Saturday’s daytime forecast calls for sunshine but a high around 60, so visitors to the Noble Street Festival and the Sunny King Criterium bike races might want to toss on a jacket. Sunday will be sunny and warmer.