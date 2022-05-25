Weather forecast: Wet, then dry for Memorial Day

Rain is expected today and Thursday, but will clear in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting the possibility of strong to severe storms across central Alabama through 9 tonight, including the threat of wind gusts, hail and a tornado.
Locally heavy rainfall could cause flooding in some areas.
The chance of rain today is 90 percent, decreases to 60 percent tonight, then increases back to 100 percent for most of Thursday as the severe storm threat continues through Thursday afternoon.
Thursday night holds a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m.
The forecast calls for clear skies beginning Friday and continuing through the Memorial Day weekend, with the next chance of rain being a 20 percent chance on Tuesday.