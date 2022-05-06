Weather forecast: Enhanced risk of severe weather this morning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Calhoun County area.
Severe thunderstorms are possible today across all of Alabama, generally from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Threats include damaging winds up to 70 mph, ping pong ball size hail, and isolated tornadoes.
The NWS outlook only serves as a precaution for weather systems which have the potential to develop sever weather and is not a watch or warning.
There have been no official watches or warnings or issued as of 7:30 a.m. today.
The official NWS forecast shows showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
A front moving though the area is forecast to bring breezy winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with a potential rainfall amount of up to one inch.
ABC 33/40 Meteorologist James Spann reported on his Friday daily morning social media broadcast the highest threat of strong to severe thunderstorms will cover the eastern half of the state in the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. time frame.
Spann called the Level 3 enhanced risk outlook “a fairly conditional threat” and called the tornado threat “fairly low, but not zero.”
“By 3 p.m., it’s all gone and the sky clears,” Spann said. “After today, we’ll be dry for a while.”