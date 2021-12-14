Watershed vital to ecotourism

Encompassing 246,000 acres in Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties, the Choccolocco Creek Watershed serves as a natural drainage area in this section of the state.
For decades, those who work for and with the watershed have sought to help area residents understand the importance of Choccolocco Creek and, now, encourage ecotourism as expressed in activities such as kayaking, archery, hiking, biking and fishing.
“We are working to make Choccolocco Creek as pure and beautiful as possible,” Jennifer Yates, the district coordinator, said.
The Choccolocco Creek Watershed office, which has been based in the Hillyer-Robinson Industrial Parkway for decades, has an additional office in a new location with more visibility.
Located at 428 Main Street in Oxford, the office was recently opened with a ribbon-cutting by Yates and her staff, along with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. A group of about 35 officials and community leaders gathered to celebrate the new office.
“The watershed office needed this space to be more accessible,” said Linda Hearn, the executive director of the chamber.
“Promoting the watershed is a partnership with others who are interested in educating the public about its importance and about protecting it,” Yates said. “We get more when we all work together, and this new office will make our efforts fun.”
As Ryleigh Freeman, the public relations manager, explained it, “This office will be used as a storefront so people will know who we are and what we do. We are working on projects, such as an upcoming event called Wheels, Wings and Wild Things, which is a car-and-animal show for raising funds for our new nature preserve’s educational programs.”
In addition, the office is selling holiday bags filled with promotional items, including a kayaking trip for two. The bags cost between $10 to $110. Also, the staff is planning the first Fore Community Golf Tournament fundraiser for next fall. All funds will be applied to the development of the Choccolocco Creek Nature Center, located to the west of Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
On Dec. 7, Yates and watershed coordinator Roben Duncan decorated the attractive office for guests as Freeman took a moment before the ribbon cutting to talk about getting the community involved.
The new office has a foyer with a store for tee-shirts, insulated cups, tote bags, and other items, along with pamphlets promoting tourism. A middle room will serve as a conference area, and there are offices in the back of the building for student interns and staff members.
The staff is also seeking sponsors and donors and appreciates those who have already contributed. Volunteers are welcome to assist with educational programs and future events.
For information, email choccoloccowatershed@gmail.com, call 256-282-9540 or visit the watershed’s website. Hours for the new office are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Visitors are welcome.