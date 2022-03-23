Watch out for flooding in Calhoun County, eastern Alabama

Flooding remained a problem Wednesday morning after thunderstorms moved through eastern Alabama.
Several roads and streets in Anniston and Oxford were closed because of flooding after heavy rain.
The City of Anniston Police Department posted on its Facebook page: "Attention!!!! Anyone driving through the city of Anniston. There are several roadways that are flooding, some are already submerged, and several are impassable! Please do not attempt to to drive through flooding areas especially if you can not see the roadway."
Swollen streams near the Choccolocco Creek Wastewater Plant in Oxford were threatening Friendship Road on Wednesday morning.
In Tuscaloosa, heavy flooding plagued the city Tuesday night, ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reported.
In southwest Alabama, a mobile home and other structural damage was reported, Choctaw County Emergency Management Agency Director Tyler Davidson told AL.com.
A flood warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 a.m.