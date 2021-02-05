Warrant: Wedowee man threw woman from loft, stabbed her

A Wedowee man remained in jail Friday after he allegedly threw a woman from a loft and stabbed her earlier this week.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies charged Kyle Young Waters, 35, on Thursday with first-degree domestic violence.
According to court documents, the incident happened Wednesday in Wedowee at an address in the 1700 block of Randolph County 212.
Waters’ arrest warrant alleges he threw a woman from an 8-foot loft onto a concrete floor before stabbing her numerous times in the neck with broken glass.
An attempt Friday to reach Randolph County sheriff’s deputies for more information was unsuccessful.
Waters was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $50,000 cash.
First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, Waters could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.