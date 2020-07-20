Warrant: Man planned to sell meth in Alexandria

A Piedmont man remained in jail Monday after he allegedly planned to sell methamphetamine the day before.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Matthew Francis Lyons, 52, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
According to Lyons’ arrest warrant, he was found Sunday at an address in the 3400 block of Gladden Lane in Alexandria with between 8 and 28 grams of meth.
An attempt Monday to reach deputies for more details about Lyons’ arrest was not immediately successful.
Lyons was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000, and no bond was set for his probation violations. Lyons’ next court date is scheduled for Aug. 10.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.