Warming station will stay open this week in Anniston

A woman enjoys the comfort of an Anniston warming station in 2020.

 The Anniston Star file photo

A public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Noble St., will continue to take care of homeless persons' sheltering needs through Friday at 7 in the morning, the City of Anniston announced Wednesday.

The warming station is made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, and His Hands and Feet Ministries.