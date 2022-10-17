Warming station will open at 8 p.m. Monday in Anniston

A public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Noble St., will open at 8 p.m. on Monday and will remain open until 7 a.m. Thursday, the City of Anniston announced today.
Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The warming station is made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, and His Hands and Feet Ministries.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public relations director, said this is the first time the warming station will be at The Bridge. Previously the warming station was at Anniston’s Carver Community Center.
“The city of Anniston is incredibly thankful for our homelessness task force. These new community partnerships gave us the time to react quickly to the cold weather snap coming this week,” Hodges said.
For more information on the warming station, contact the local United Way via their 24/7 helpline by dialing 2-1-1.
Those interested in donating meals and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, please contact Diane Smith's His Hands and Feet Ministries at 704-904-8774.
If you are interested in future employment and volunteer opportunities with the warming station, please email United Way’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org to learn more.