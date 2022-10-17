 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warming station will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Anniston

warming

A woman enjoys the comfort of an Anniston warming station in 2020.

 The Anniston Star file photo

A public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Noble St., will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain open until 7 a.m. Thursday, the City of Anniston announced today.

Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.