Walt Phillips, a tireless link between Anniston and military, dies at 90

Something deep inside him, perhaps militaristic virtue or faint stubbornness, didn’t allow retired Army Col. Walt Phillips to waste years with the trivial or insignificant. He could have relaxed, feet up, mind free from care.
Instead, he worked. And he cared.
Phillips, who died Wednesday at the age of 90, twice helped save Fort McClellan from the Base Realignment And Closure commission. He served on the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Task Force. He proved vital in the area’s protection of Anniston Army Depot during its BRAC showdowns.
As Fort McClellan’s main post neared closure, his reuse vision for the former U.S. Army Chemical School became the Center for Domestic Preparedness. Along with others, he was instrumental in luring Auburn University’s Canine Detection Training Center to Anniston’s redeveloped Army post.
In retirement, his fingerprints appeared seemingly everywhere, a legacy of military foresight and unyielding civic determination that earned him The Star’s Citizen of the Year award in January 1994.
“Some people take the uniform off and never serve, or their service ends when they take the uniform off,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Bryan Watson, son of retired Army Maj. Gen. Gerald Watson, a former Fort McClellan commander. “With Walt, he had such a desire to serve that when he took his uniform off, he found ways to continue to serve. That is why he is so esteemed by those in Jacksonville and Anniston.”
Reared in Clay County, twice graduated from Auburn University, Phillips became known as much for his demeanor — calm and measured — as he did for his expertise. His style, friends and colleagues said Thursday, belied the Hollywood image of an officer with his rank and resume, not to mention his place in the U.S. Chemical Corps Hall of Fame.
The right-hand man to generals and congressmen didn’t bathe his activism in decibels.
“He was a quiet man, never boisterous or insistent on it being his way on anything,” said former U.S. Rep. Glen Browder, who worked hand-in-hand with Phillips on Fort McClellan’s BRAC defense. “I totally respected Walt because he just radiated intelligence and experience. He was always the person you wanted on your team. You knew he knew what he was talking about.”
Phillips, Watson said, “was a gentleman's gentleman at the same time of being a soldier’s soldier, and those are rare combinations.”
The seeds of the retired colonel’s civic persistence began when he graduated from Auburn as a second lieutenant and entered the Chemical Corps. Overseas deployments to Korea, China and Vietnam followed, as did stints at Fort McClellan. By the late 1970s, Phillips was stationed in Maryland after the Army moved the chemical school from Anniston to Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Without Phillips, Watson contends, Fort McClellan may not have regained the chemical school. After the school’s six years in Maryland, during which it was “crippled (in Maryland) by its lack of outdoor training space,” The Star once wrote, Phillips was instrumental in persuading Army officials to return the school to its previous home.
“My dad is considered in many parts to be the father of the Chemical Corps,” Watson said, “but what my dad would tell you is it’s Walt Phillips.”
The Army didn’t merely relocate the school to Fort McClellan. It told Phillips to reassemble it himself. The Chemical Corps Hall of Fame details Phillips’ assignment “to rebuild the school as the assistant commandant. It was his initiatives that rapidly built the school from almost nothing to a major educational and training institution.”
The school reopened in 1980, a testament to Phillips’ vision and perseverance. A decade later, the Pentagon began a closure process that by the turn of the century would shutter Fort McClellan and again relocate the chemical school — this time to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
In retirement, Phillips’ quiet confidence proved invaluable to people like Browder, who represented Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District, and others who fought to shoo BRAC commissioners away from Fort McClellan’s main gate.
Browder, elected to Congress after serving as Alabama’s secretary of state, admits that he had to take a “crash course” in Fort McClellan’s chemical training activities. He was, in essence, clueless on the topic’s complex details. BRAC matters demanded military expertise, and certain members of Calhoun County’s task force provided it.
No one may have been as valuable as Phillips, Browder said.
“He knew the subject matter,” the former congressman said. “You never had to question the knowledge he brought to the table. He knew what the issues were. He approached this not as a local protector of the fort, but also as an international chemical weapons scholar.”
Phillips, Browder said, knew what others didn’t: that the defensible value of Fort McClellan rested with its ability to train military personnel in modern chemical-warfare techniques better than any other U.S. facility.
“He was always there with authoritative knowledge and insights about the value of what we had at Fort McClellan,” Browder said. “And I don’t mean the value to the local economy. He knew that it was the value to international security.
“At the congressional level, we knew that you could not defend Fort McClellan based on how important it was to the local economy or how much we loved Fort McClellan. You had to base it on national security completely.”
That approach worked twice, but not three times.
In the depot, Phillips found another Calhoun County military installation needing protection from Army decision-makers. Nathan Hill, the Calhoun County Economic Development Council’s military liaison, points directly at Phillips’ guidance as one of the main reasons the county’s largest employer still exists.
“He had a lot of lessons from the BRAC processes of the ’90s, and he provided a lot of insight to a lot of things that we probably could have done better, things we should have concentrated on,” said Hill, a former depot deputy commander. “He introduced me to a lot of people who could provide assistance.”
Phillips didn’t have to work that hard. He was retired, a decorated Army officer, a husband, a father.
“I think he cared for this community,” Hill said. “He cared for the military establishments in this community. More importantly, he knew what value they added to this community. He wanted those military establishments to actually stay and grow. He was a very caring person.”