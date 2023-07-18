 Skip to main content
Wallace Hall to be torn down

JSU trustees hear of building’s fate at summer meeting

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees handled mostly routine business at its summer meeting Monday and Tuesday, although it did have to deal with two instances of the effects of rough weather on university property.

More upbeat matters included naming a university department after trustee Greg Brown and learning of an increase in summer school enrollment.

JSU Trustees Greg Brown

Jacksonville State University Trustees Randy Jones, Greg Brown, Drew Linn, and university President Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr. congratulate Brown after the board submitted a resolution Monday to name a department after him.
Wallace Hall

Unrepaired damage is shown in August 2019 at the building where nursing and health sciences are taught at Jacksonville State University. Dr. Arlitha Harmon, senior vice president of Finance and Administration,.told the board that a building damaged in the 2018 tornado that tore through Jacksonville would be demolished now that FEMA has denied aid in restoring the building.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

