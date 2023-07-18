Wallace Hall to be torn down

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees handled mostly routine business at its summer meeting Monday and Tuesday, although it did have to deal with two instances of the effects of rough weather on university property.
More upbeat matters included naming a university department after trustee Greg Brown and learning of an increase in summer school enrollment.
And did you know Alabama has a new species of bamboo, discovered by a JSU biologist?
Department renamed
JSU trustee and longtime supporter of the institution was honored Monday with the naming of the Department of Finance, Economics and Accounting, the Greg D. Brown Department of Finance, Economics and Accounting.
The news produced a standing ovation from fellow board members as well as staff members present at the meeting.
“I am totally speechless. I have no words to express my humility. I don’t understand how I could ever deserve or acquire this type of thing,” Brown told the board after the announcement was made.
Chairman Randy Jones thanked the board and everyone involved in getting the department named, as well as Brown for everything he had done for the university.
Brown graduated from JSU in 1979 with a Bachelors of Science in Mathematics and Accounting and later went on to the Birmingham School of Law where he passed the Alabama State Bar in 1990. Brown currently serves as founding chair of the Audit Committee for the JSU Board of Trustees “strengthening its fiscal accountability,” the naming resolution stated.
Lightning strike
The Building and Finance Committee announced to the board Monday that lightning had struck the stadium about a week ago causing structural damage on the inside as well as possible damage to some of the seating, according to Dr. Arlitha Harmon, senior vice president of Finance and Administration.
“There was some possible damage to the seating. But we wanted to let everyone know that the president has declared it an emergency and we are moving forward. More information will be provided to the board as it’s made available to us,” Harmon said.
Harmon said structural engineers were currently assessing the damage, and the institution did not have a price estimate for those damages, yet.
Wallace building coming down
Harmon told the board that a building damaged in the 2018 tornado that tore through Jacksonville would be demolished now that FEMA has denied aid in restoring the building.
Known as Wallace Hall, the Lurleen B. Wallace College of Nursing and Health Sciences building took significant damage in the tornado. After assessing the damages, FEMA originally declared the building eligible for full replacement reimbursement in 2018.
The following year, however, Harmon said, FEMA concluded that the building was not in the storm’s path and the damages were instead made by six earthquakes prior to the 2018 storm. FEMA sent a final denial of its renovation request to JSU in July of 2022.
As a result, the building will be demolished.
In other business
During the Advancement Committee Monday, it was announced that the institution saw a 6.42 percent increase in the enrollment of summer students this year, with 3,933 students during the summer semester. The school is trending upward yet again for its fall semester as well, with over 13,000 applications submitted and over 900 dual enrollment new student applications.
University police Chief Michael Barton announced Monday that Jax State had chosen to enter into an agreement with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center to be the provider for the on-campus health care provider.
It was announced last April that once the contract with RMC expired, the school would as a matter of procedure check with other providers to see if a better deal was available. Officials reviewed a series of proposals, including one from RMC. Monday, Barton put forth a resolution to delegate power to Dr. Killingsworth to enter into an agreement with RMC, stating that after an extensive review, the Anniston-based health care provider “best meets the needs” of its students, faculty and staff.
It was announced that JSU biologist Jimmy Triplett discovered a new species of bamboo native to Alabama. Triplett named the species Tallapoosa Cane, according to a recent news release. His research is published in the international science journal Phytotaxa.
“Our native bamboos are closely related to bamboos in East Asia and highlight an interesting distribution shared with plants like magnolias, dogwoods and ginsengs, which is explained by prehistoric land bridges between continents,” Triplett stated in the press release.