Waldrep named new Anniston Fire Chief

Anniston officials named Jeff Waldrep as the city's new fire chief Monday morning at Anniston Fire Station 1.
Waldrep, previously an assistant fire chief, has been an Anniston firefighter for more than 26 years. He graduated from Cleburne County High School in 1989 and applied to be a firefighter after being encouraged by firefighters who went to church with his parents.
In an earlier interview with the Star, Waldrep said that if he was named chief, he hoped to continue the department’s previous accomplishments and expand the training center.
His main focus as chief would be to make sure all of the department’s personnel made it home safely after each shift, he said.