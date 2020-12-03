Wakefield’s, Martin’s start box recycling program

A local business owner is seeking used boxes to recycle this month, and donating 10 cents to a local charity in exchange for each one.
Bill Wakefield, the owner of Martin’s Family Clothing and Wakefield’s Inc. urged locals to take gently used brown, corrugated boxes to his stores. For every box he receives in December, he said, he will donate 10 cents to the YMCA. He said he’s seeking suggestions for a charity to donate to in January.
Wakefield said it was a good way for locals to declutter, while also keeping the boxes out of the local landfill.
“It’s good for everybody,” he said.
According to Wakefield, the idea came to him after he saw people in the Neighborhood smart phone app complain about a lack of recycling options in the area.
He said bins were only placed at Fort McClellan occasionally, and the bins near the Anniston Police Department were often full.
Wakefield asked that be boxes not be broken down and are no bigger than 24 by 24 by 6 inches. He said he plans to reuse them, and recycle the ones he can’t reuse.