Wadley man indicted in 2019 manslaughter

A Randolph County grand jury indicted a Wadley man recently after he allegedly killed a Roanoke teenager two years ago.
The grand jury indicted Jesse James Dutton, 22, during its spring term on charges of manslaughter, first-degree assault and several traffic violations.
According to Dutton’s indictment, he recklessly caused the death of Gabriel James Turner and injured another girl while driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Dutton was also speeding and failed to stay in his lane while driving, per court documents.
According to Turner’s obituary, he died on March 10, 2019, at the age of 18. He was a student at Southern Union State Community College and a member of Abanda Baptist Church. He left behind his mother, grandfather, three sisters and a brother.
In May, Dutton’s attorney, Thomas Radney, filed an application on his behalf for youthful offender status.
Dutton was booked into the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $75,000. As of Thursday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
Manslaughter and first-degree assault are both Class B felonies, each punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.