Virtual event planned for 60th anniversary of Freedom Riders bus burning

Officials at the National Park Service have a modest event scheduled for the upcoming 60th anniversary of the burning of the Freedom Riders bus in Anniston.
Freedom Riders Hank Thomas and Charles Person are expected to be on hand for the lighting of luminaries — white paper bags with electric lights inside — in a short ceremony at the site of the bus burning on Alabama 202 at 8 p.m. May 14, said Jessica Epperson, a park ranger for the Freedom Riders National Monument.
While it’s a real-world event for the people participating in the ceremony, Epperson said the public is invited to attend virtually — not in person.
“It’s 100 percent virtual,” Epperson said. “There’s no parking.”
The small scale of the event is a nod both to the effects of the pandemic and the fledgling nature of the national park site. President Barack Obama declared the bus burning site and the former Greyhound station in downtown Anniston to be a national monument in 2017, and parks officials are still working on their plan to develop a site more geared toward visitors. Planning for the 60th anniversary began when COVID-19 hospitalizations were still common and most events were virtual.
Epperson said the link to the virtual event will be posted soon on the Freedom Riders National Monument Facebook page.