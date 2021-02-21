VIDEOS: Winners of the 41st annual Black Heritage Festival

The 41st annual Anniston Black Heritage Festival was held remotely this year, thanks to COVID-19.
More than 50 entrants participated in the festival’s annual oratory competition, in which students in all grades from area schools recite speeches, quotes and poems from venerated Black authors such as Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes.
This year, the judges made their decisions based on submitted videos instead of live performances. Below are the winners in each category.
The full roster of participants will have their videos posted to YouTube this week. Sarah Burke, assistant director of the Anniston Museums and Gardens, encouraged the community to repost the videos as a way of showing support for the participants.
“Typically we have 400 to 500 people in front of these kids clapping for them and cheering them on,” Burke said. “The way we cheer them on this year is sharing them.”