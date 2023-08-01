 Skip to main content
Veterans graduate from treatment court

‘I think this needs to be available everywhere,’ senator says

Members of the Calhoun County Veterans Court program staff flank the newest graduates of the program Tuesday as they celebrate their monumental achievement.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Six Calhoun County veterans were celebrated in Judge Timothy Burgess’s courtroom Tuesday as graduates of the Veterans’ Treatment Court program.

The Veterans Treatment Court program is a second chance program that provides veterans who have had drug- or alcohol-related charges brought against them a way to get those charges dropped. The pretrial diversion program gives veterans the opportunity to turn their lives around by offering counseling and mentorship rather than jail time.

