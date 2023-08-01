Veterans graduate from treatment court

Six Calhoun County veterans were celebrated in Judge Timothy Burgess’s courtroom Tuesday as graduates of the Veterans’ Treatment Court program.
The Veterans Treatment Court program is a second chance program that provides veterans who have had drug- or alcohol-related charges brought against them a way to get those charges dropped. The pretrial diversion program gives veterans the opportunity to turn their lives around by offering counseling and mentorship rather than jail time.
The courtroom was loaded down with the program’s staff and supporters as many hands go into the project to make it successful.
“What I’ve come to realize standing here today is rather than being stupid, more importantly I was crying for help. I was avoiding myself,” said Oliver Buttersworth, who was among the graduates Tuesday.
“I was four people. I was anxiety- and depression-Oliver, I was PTSD-Oliver, I was addict-Oliver, and I was Oliver. And Oliver was losing,” he continued. “So I’m thankful for this program. It was a lifesaver for me.”
Among those who were in the audience supporting the graduates of the program was Alabama Sen. Keith Kelly, who represents this area.
“I think this needs to be available everywhere in the state,” Kelley told The Anniston Star. Kelley said he supports trying to help the program expand to all 67 counties in the state.
“I’m here today to celebrate those that have had success. It’s a successful program and I want to see it succeed,” Kelley said.
Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and other veterans advocacy groups such as 22 Zero spoke at the event to share ways that those organizations help veterans all over the state.
The executive director of 22 Zero, Pam Arnell, said the organization focuses on veterans, first responders and their spouses and children to offer PTSD screenings. Serving over 10,000 men women and children all over the state, their program uses questionnaires to screen and assess for post traumatic stress disorder and ways to heal from it. (For more information on the 22 Zero program, visit 22Zero.org)
Another organization represented Tuesday was a non-profit, Samson’s Strength Farms and Veterans Ventures. The organization builds homes for veterans and provides comfort through fresh air and equine therapy.
Judge Burgess handed each of the graduating veterans a certificate of completion and a commemorative coin.
“You’re seeing hours and hours of work put in to get you guys to where you are today,” Burgess said, addressing the graduates. “I am proud of you. Proud of the team. We’re going to do whatever it takes, one person at a time. That’s our goal.”
“Share the information about this program. Because for every one person that we reach there’s probably ten or more that we don’t. So let’s do what we can to reach out and touch someone,” Burgess urged the graduates.
