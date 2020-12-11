USPS working through delays as holidays approach

Locals who have ordered gifts by mail can expect a delay in shipping, the United States Postal Service said Friday.
USPS spokesperson Debbie Fetterly said the Birmingham Processing and Distribution Center, which processes mail destined for the Anniston area, is experiencing setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an influx of mail.
Fetterly said USPS is approaching one of its busiest weeks. To ease the strain caused by the pandemic and high mail volume, she said, USPS has hired seasonal employees and reallocated employees to locations that need more resources.
“There has already been progress at the Birmingham Processing and Distribution Center, and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly,” she was quoted as saying in a statement.
As in previous years, she said, customers should plan to send their mail as early as possible to avoid glitches or delays.