UPDATED: U.S. Space Command to locate at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal

The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be at north Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal, the Air Force announced Wednesday.
Alabama Daily News first broke the news, which was later confirmed by Gov. Kay Ivey and U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.
President Donald Trump established the U.S. Space Command in December 2018. According to the organization’s website, it is designed to conduct “operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the Joint/Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.”
In its announcement, the Air Force said Huntsville "compared favorably across more of these factors than any other community, providing a large, qualified workforce, quality schools, superior infrastructure capacity, and low initial and recurring costs."
"Additionally, Redstone Arsenal offered a facility to support the headquarters, at no cost, while the permanent facility is being constructed," the statement said.
Ivey's office said Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations Bob Moriarity informed state officials.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement to ADN. “Our state has long provided exceptional support for our military and their families as well as a rich and storied history when it comes to space exploration. This combination only enhances the outstanding relationships we have with the 65 diverse federal agencies on Redstone Arsenal, not to mention the growing presence of the FBI and other federal installations.”
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, Rep. Mike Rogers and other members of Alabama's congressional delegation have been advocating for Huntsville to be the permanent location of the space command, which is temporarily housed in Colorado Springs.
Shelby said the announcement was not only good for Alabama, but the Air Force.
"This long-awaited decision by the Air Force is a true testament to all that Alabama has to offer," Shelby said. "Huntsville is the right pick for a host of reasons — our skilled workforce, proximity to supporting space entities, cost-effectiveness, and quality of life, among other things. I am thrilled that the Air Force has chosen Redstone and look forward to the vast economic impact this will have on Alabama and the benefits this will bring to the Air Force."
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, said the decision is not only a good one for North Alabama, it’s good for America.
"Locating the United States Space Command in Huntsville is smart, because it’s already the center of much of our space, military and strategic command capabilities," Aderholt said. "It’s also located near Washington; just one hour and 15 minutes by plane. The area also has a high quality, low cost of living for those who will be stationed here as part of the Command.
"Our space program was born, raised and came to greatness from Alabama soil. So, it’s only fitting that the next great incarnation of our leadership in space would be firmly planted here as well.”
Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Twitter said there will be a lot of work to do in the years ahead to turn Wednesday's announcement into a reality.
"I look forward to working closely with state and local leaders, Alabama’s Congressional delegation, and the Department of Defense to fully and efficiently implement this basing decision," he said. "It will be one of my top priorities."
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said securing the space command has been a priority for him in his capacity as chairman of the Aerospace States Association.
“Alabama-made rockets first launched Americans into space and later carried them safely to the moon. Huntsville’s selection as the headquarters for the U.S. Space Force further solidifies Alabama as the national leader in aerospace research and development,” Ainsworth said in a statement.