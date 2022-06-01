UPDATED: State GOP certifies Mark Gidley’s primary win; Jamie Grant to contest results

The Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee certified the primary results from last week’s Alabama House District 29 race on Wednesday.
Mark Gidley was declared the winner of the primary election, with Jamie coming in at a close second. Gidley received 4,014 votes to Grant’s 3,940, a difference of 74 votes, according to Jeannie Burniston, communications director of the Alabama Republican Party. Gidley received 2,391 votes in Etowah County and 1,623 in Calhoun County. Grant received 2,530 votes in Etowah County and 1,410 in Calhoun County.
District 29 covers parts of Etowah and Calhoun counties.
The Anniston Star reached out to the state Republican Chairman John Wahl and the Political Director Phillip Reed for the final count, but these calls were not returned. The vote count totals on the Secretary of State’s site were not updated even after the addition of the provisional ballot count.
There were discrepancies in two Etowah County precincts and possible third at the Mountainboro Volunteer Fire Department polling site.
The discrepancies in these precincts came about because some ballots in Etowah County placed voters in the wrong district.
“I have confidence in our election officials that they have handled this campaign well and that every person was given an opportunity to vote,” Gidley said. “We know there was some confusion about the redistricting lines, but everyone was given an opportunity to vote with a provisional ballot.
“I am satisfied with the outcome of the election and the election being certified, and I believe the will of the people has been heard,” he added. “I am looking forward to serving the people of District 29 as their incoming representative.”
Regarding the discrepancies in Etowah County, Grant thinks the vote should be added to the June 21 runoff ballot.
“We either become the party of integrity or we stop riding on the coattails of integrity,” Grant said. “This election needs to go back on the ballot because no one knows how many people didn’t get to vote. It sounds good to say we want to make a change, but no one wants to make that change when given the opportunity.
My team is going to contest this at the state level because that is the process. This has never happened before, so the only process the party’s executive committee knows is to certify the election and make the candidates contest it. My team is going to do that so the leadership of the party, John Wahl and the executive committee, will see it and do what’s right. We are doing what they are asking us to do, and we are going to ask them to do what is right, that is, put us two candidates back on the ballot.”
Cameron Mixon, assistant to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, responded to a Star phone call about Mountainboro and emailed the following about information:
“Mountainboro Volunteer Fire Department is located in District 30. However, that does not mean that every voter assigned to that precinct will vote in District 30 because they could be assigned to vote at Mountainboro VFD but live in District 29. Many polling locations can have more than one ballot style.”