UPDATED: Spoiled food, no heat: On Day 5, 6,000 still without power in Calhoun County

Sherrie Jones of Anniston had a lot to deal with Monday morning.
That morning marked her fifth day without power after winds from Tropical Storm Zeta hit the area early Thursday morning.
Five days without power would be difficult for anyone, but Jones is juggling that while trying to care for her elderly mother and keep her neighborhood safe.
Jones, who lives on East Glade Road, said power lines were hanging low over the street in front of her mother’s home, also on East Glade Road.
She said she called 911 after an old oak tree fell into the road, taking the power lines with it, and barriers were put up. What’s concerning, she said, is how many people have continued to drive through the spot, despite the obvious hazard.
“The idiots around here keep moving the barricades … and continuing to drive under the power lines,” Jones said.
She said the situation is especially difficult for her mother, who lives with Alzheimer’s disease, because she doesn’t understand what’s happening.
“All day long, she’s worried about why there’s no power,” Jones said.
Jones said the Anniston border falls between her home and her mother’s home. She said only four houses on her side remained without power, while many on the unincorporated side were powerless.
“My little corner of the world is pitch black,” she said.
Hobson City swearing-in rescheduled
In Hobson City, Mayor Alberta McCrory said parts of the town had power restored on Saturday and Sunday, but power went out again Monday morning at the west end of Martin Luther King Drive, which includes the Town Hall.
“We were scheduled to have a swearing-in ceremony this evening,” McCrory said, the final step in the municipal elections that began last month. “We’ve told everyone we’re going to reschedule.”
More than 5,000 customers in Calhoun County remained without power Monday morning as COVID-19 cases continued to rise, according to county officials.
In a live streamed news conference, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency announced that 5,962 people in the county remained without power, after the storm knocked down trees and power lines early Thursday morning.
“That’s a good indicator of the progress that’s been made,” Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton said. More than 40,000 residents of Calhoun County lost power when the storm initially hit, Barton said.
How Alabama Power prioritizes repairs
Alabama Power spokesperson Jacki Lowry said Monday morning that the majority of residents who hadn’t regained power are in unincorporated areas of the county.
“It’s extensive. It’s widespread. It’s comparable to historical storms that have come through,” Lowry said.
Whenever there is a widespread power outage, Lowry said, Alabama Power prioritizes first-responder buildings, hospitals and water and sewage facilities. Then, she said, they assess how they can restore power to the most customers at one time.
She said 95 percent of all Alabama Power customers should have power restored by Tuesday.
She thanked customers for their patience, and said crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
County polling places have power
All county polling places have power ahead of Tuesday’s election, Barton said, although Calhoun County Schools and Anniston City Schools were still out on Monday.
Barton said the majority of Calhoun County residents who also lost water during the storm have had their water restored, and those still without it should have it back within the next few days.
Lowry said anyone can report a power outage or a downed power line by calling 800-245-2244 or by visiting alabamapower.com.
Those still in need of assistance can contact the EMA by calling 211 or by visiting www.calhounema.org/zeta.
Ben Nunnally contributed to this report.