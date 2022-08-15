UPDATED: Sheriff locates alleged Cheaha State Park shooting accomplice

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has located and taken into custody an alleged accomplice of a fatal shooting involving an attempted armed robbery on a National Service Road near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning.
The CCSO reported the person of interest was located around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
CCSO reported the robbery victim was the fatality involved and the suspect, who was also shot during the robbery attempt, was flown to an unnamed hospital for treatment where the suspect is currently escorted by deputies.
The weapons allegedly used in the crime are reported to have been recovered.
CCSO said this remains an active investigation and further details will be released as the investigation progresses.
Anyone who may have any information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 256-354-2176.