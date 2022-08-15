 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Sheriff locates alleged Cheaha State Park shooting accomplice

Cheaha Shooting Suspect

This security camera photo was released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of a female who is alleged to have been an accomplice in a fatal shooting near Cheaha State Park Sunday morning. (Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has located and taken into custody an alleged accomplice of a fatal shooting involving an attempted armed robbery on a National Service Road near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning.

The CCSO reported the person of interest was located around 7 p.m. Sunday night.