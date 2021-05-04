UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m.

UPDATED at 1 p.m. Much of Calhoun County and northern Talladega County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m., the National Weather Service announced at 1 p.m. The storm which has already reached parts of Anniston, is capable of producing quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds, according to the weather services. Areas affected now include not only the Anniston and Oxford areas but also Piedmont, Jacksonville and Weaver.
UPDATED at 12:18 p.m.: Northern Talladega County and western Calhoun County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Affected areas include Anniston, Oxford, Saks, Blue Mountain and Hobson City.
UPDATED at noon: Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties are among multiple Alabama counties under a tornado watch until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service announced Tuesday morning.
Calhoun County Schools will close its schools at 2 p.m. due to inclement weather, the school system announced via Facebook.
Anniston City Schools will also close at 2 p.m., and Jacksonville Christian Academy and Sacred Heart of Jesus School will dismiss early, according to a press release from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.
Anniston city offices will close at 2 p.m., city spokesman Jackson Hodges announced at noon. The city council meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Forecasters say the area can expect two waves of storms today — one this morning, with some chance of high winds or a tornado, and a more severe round this afternoon.
“A pretty large line of storms is expected to form with the potential for damaging winds,” said National Weather Service forecaster Gary Goggins. “There may be some tornadoes embedded along this line.”
Goggins said that line of storms is expected to reach the Anniston area between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
