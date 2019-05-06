A school bus and an SUV collided with a Chevy Cruze at the intersection of McClellan Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Anniston police say. No children were hurt in the wreck.
The wreck occurred when the driver of a Chevy Cruze, headed south on McClellan, attempted to turn left onto the Parkway, according to Anniston police Sgt. Michael Webb. The driver failed to yield to two vehicles heading north through the intersection: a Toyota Sequoia and an Anniston City Schools bus carrying 20 kids.
Webb said the bus just clipped the Cruze, though the Toyota hit the Cruze more directly.
“It almost cleared the bus,” he said. “The bulk of the damage came from the Toyota.”
A driver and two passengers in the Cruze sustained minor injuries, Webb said. The driver of the Toyota wasn’t injured and none of the bus passengers were harmed, he said.