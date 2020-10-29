UPDATED: Restoration could be 'multi-day' project as 28,900 lack power in Calhoun County

UPDATED 9:30 a.m
Roughly 28,900 households in Calhoun County were without power as of 9:30 a.m., an Alabama Power spokeswoman said, as Tropical Storm Zeta departs the area.
Jacki Lowry, a spokeswoman for the utility, said there’s no estimate yet for when electricity will be restored in in Calhoun County or and specific location, as power crews work on downed power lines and outages across the state.
“We fully expect that for the state as a whole this is a multi-day restoration,” Lowry said.
Zeta moved quickly across northern Alabama in the early hours of Thursday morning, traveling at about 39 mph, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton said in a Facebook press conference this morning.
The storm brought sustained winds of up to 40 mph to the area for around two hours, with gusts higher than 60 mph, downing trees and power lines, Barton said.
Local emergency agencies have received 370 calls for service related to the storm, Barton said, including multiple auto accidents and a few fires.
David Arnett, Anniston’s public works director, said crews had been working since midnight to remove trees and debris from the city’s roads. He said around 8 a.m. there were several power lines down and trees down in various places, such as Glen Addie Avenue, Buckner Circle and Quintard Avenue.
One tree fell on a house on Wilmer Avenue, he said, but no one was injured.
Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith several streets had been blocked by trees, but all had been cleared by sunrise. He said there was still debris all over the city, and cleanup efforts would likely take days.
“They’re making good progress,” Smith said of the city’s cleanup efforts.
According to Smith, one area in the city, from James Street to College Street, remained without power. Included in that area was City Hall, the Public Square and the public library, he said.
Anniston Assistant Fire Chief Eric Arnold said via text message firefighters responded to numerous calls, mainly involving wrecks, fallen trees and downed power lines.
In Oxford and Jacksonville, fire officials said that while the storm did result in fire calls, there were no major structure fires. Jacksonville assistant fire chief Randy Childs said there were some incidents in which trees caught fire after they fell on power lines. Childs said firefighters knew of at least three incidents in which trees fell on houses in Jacksonville.
Smith said one family was trapped inside their home because of a fallen tree, but they were quickly rescued.
Barton said there are no known serious injuries from the storm so far.
Barton said some of this morning’s car accidents involved drivers striking downed trees.
“If you don’t have to get out and about this morning, please do not,” he said.
All five of the county’s public school systems announced that they would be closed today because of problems brought on by the storm. That includes Calhoun County Schools and the Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford and Piedmont school systems.
Mia Kortright, Tim Lockette and Bill Wilson contributed reporting.