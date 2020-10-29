UPDATED: Residents react to storm damage as cleanup efforts continue

UPDATED 11:30 a.m.
Roughly 28,900 households in Calhoun County were without power as of 9:30 a.m., according to an Alabama Power spokeswoman, after high winds associated with Tropical Storm Zeta downed trees and power lines early Thursday morning.
Jacki Lowry, a spokeswoman for the utility, said there is no estimate yet for when electricity will be restored in Calhoun County or any specific location, as power crews are working on downed power lines and outages across the state. Alabama Power reported earlier that 490,000 customers were without power in Alabama.
“We fully expect that for the state as a whole this is a multi-day restoration,” Lowry said.
Zeta moved quickly across northern Alabama in the early hours of Thursday morning, traveling at about 39 mph, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton said in a Facebook press conference Thursday morning.
The storm brought sustained winds of up to 40 mph to the area for around two hours, with gusts higher than 60 mph, downing trees and power lines, Barton said.
Barton said some households had electricity restored this morning.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell said the County Courthouse delayed opening until 10 a.m. Thursday. Howell said the courthouse still had power, but the County Administration Building had lost power that morning.
Barton said the EMA is working with the county officials to get generators to supply power for the absentee ballot office at the Calhoun County Administration Building.
Surveying the damage
After sunrise, residents of storm-damaged houses emerged to take stock.
Derek Cobb of Saks took photos of a tree that fell on his two-story Comanche Trail house.
“I heard the wind gust up and then boom, we knew a tree was on the roof. We couldn’t really tell until daylight the extent of the damage,” Cobb said.
A huge tree was down in Jeff Hooks’ front yard in Weaver, completely blocking Jacksonville Street. Downed power lines blocked him from leaving his home.
“About 1:30, power went out, I came downstairs and about 2 o’clock I heard a big ol’ boom which sounded like a bomb went off,” Hooks said.
“It kinda freaked me out because I was worried about it going the other way, if it went the other way we’d probably been dead,” Hooks said.
Road crews put up a “Road Closed” sign in front of Shannon Hill’s home on Cash Street in Saks after a huge tree fell and blocked the road.
“The winds were horrible at times. They always say it sounds like a freight train,” Hill said.
“It was really horrific, it was scary,” Hill said.
Cities begin cleanup
David Arnett, Anniston’s public works director, said crews had been working since midnight to remove trees and debris from the city’s roads.
He said around 8 a.m. there were several power lines down and trees down in various places, such as Glen Addie Avenue, Buckner Circle and Quintard Avenue.
One tree fell on a house on Wilmer Avenue, he said, but no one was injured.
Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith several streets had been blocked by trees, but all had been cleared by sunrise. He said there was still debris all over the city, and cleanup efforts would likely take days.
“They’re making good progress,” Smith said of the city’s cleanup efforts.
According to Smith, one area in the city, from James Street to College Street, remained without power. Included in that area was City Hall, the Public Square and the public library, he said.
No major injuries or fires
By 6:30 a.m. Thursday, local emergency agencies had received 370 calls for service related to the storm, Barton said, including multiple auto accidents and a few fires.
Anniston Assistant Fire Chief Eric Arnold said via text message firefighters responded to numerous calls, mainly involving wrecks, fallen trees and downed power lines.
In Oxford and Jacksonville, fire officials said that while the storm did result in fire calls, there were no major structure fires.
Jacksonville assistant fire chief Randy Childs said there were some incidents in which trees caught fire after they fell on power lines. Childs said firefighters knew of at least three incidents in which trees fell on houses in Jacksonville.
Smith said one family was trapped inside their home because of a fallen tree, but they were quickly rescued.
Barton said there are no known serious injuries from the storm so far.
Barton said some of this morning’s car accidents involved drivers striking downed trees.
“If you don’t have to get out and about this morning, please do not,” he said.
Even so, Barton said, major roads such as Alabama 21 and U.S. 431 were passable as of 9:30 a.m.
Most county schools announced that they would be closed Thursday, including Calhoun County Schools and the Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford and Piedmont school systems.
Weaver calls on residents to conserve water
Barton said local water board officials are taking precautions to make sure a long power outage doesn’t lead to interruption of water service.
Water utilities use electrical pumps to maintain water pressure in some outlying areas, he said, and the EMA is working to supply generators to help them.
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said water service in his city was interrupted this morning when power was down. Willis said water is now flowing, but he is asking city water customers to conserve water over the next 24 hours.
“If you don’t have to do something like wash your car or pressure-wash, don’t do it today,” he said.
Mia Kortright, Tim Lockette and Bill Wilson contributed reporting.