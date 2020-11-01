UPDATED: Oxford opens warming station as freezing temps forecast for Sunday night, widespread power outages remain

This story was last updated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The coldest air of the season is blowing in Sunday afternoon as a cold front marches through northeast Alabama — while 11,000 people are still without power in Calhoun County.
The National Weather Service in Calera has issued a freeze warning for Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties.
The freeze warning — the first one issued this season — is in effect from midnight Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday morning.
The low temperatures are expected to be in the 30- to 32-degree range, according to Nathan Owen, a meteorologist with the weather service.
“Overall, across Cleburne, Calhoun and Talladega — especially northern Talladega County — you’re likely to see those temperatures drop to or just below freezing tonight,” Owen said.
The freezing temperatures have prompted the opening of a warming center in Oxford, according to a spokesperson with the Calhoun County EMA.
The Oxford Performing Arts Center will open up Sunday night at 7 p.m. and will remain open until Monday morning at 7 a.m. The Oxford Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Choccolocco St.
Owen said a cold front is currently moving through the region and should clear the area before midnight.
“It is starting to get a lot windier across the area right now, and that’s essentially a sign the cold front is moving through,” Owen said.
The cold air moving in is from the Northern Plains, according to Owen.
Owen said that Monday night the mercury may dip close to freezing again, with pockets of freezing air in Calhoun and Cleburne counties.
The high temperature on Monday is expected to be between 58 and 59 degrees.
11,000 still without power in Calhoun County
As of Sunday afternoon, 11,050 customers in Calhoun County remained with power, and 2,400 customers in Cleburne County were without power, Jacki Lowry, spokeswoman for Alabama Power, said.
In Anniston, 2,000 customers were without power; in Oxford 360 customers; in Heflin, 340 customers, Lowry said.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, power had been restored to 80 percent of the clusters of customers that had been without, Lowry said.
Statewide, Lowry said 84,000 Alabama Power customers remained without power as of 2 p.m. Sunday — down from a high of nearly 500,000 customers who lost power immediately after the high winds of Tropical Storm Zeta blew through Alabama early Thursday morning, downing trees and power lines.
Alabama Power continues to expect to have 95 percent of customers’ power restored by Tuesday, Lowry said.
Most of the outages in Calhoun and Cleburne counties are in unincorporated areas, Lowry said Saturday.
Calhoun County school system closed Monday
Due to the continued power outages and roads blocked by downed trees and power lines, Calhoun County Schools will be closed on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, the school system announced on its Facebook page Sunday morning.
Voting locations a priority
Restoring power to voting locations in Calhoun County ahead of Tuesday's election remains a top priority, the EMA announced in a Facebook post Sunday.
“Strong progress in restoration to many of these sites were made last night. We are supporting the County Election Officials and assisting in efforts to prepare for the election,” the post stated.
The EMA also noted that there are secondary roads that remain impassable due to power lines intertwined in the debris. Calhoun County Public Works is working with Alabama Power to clear the remaining debris, the EMA announced.
2-1-1 remains available for those who are needing assistance during this time or by submitting info online at: www.calhounema.org/zeta.
Lisa Davis contributed reporting to this story.