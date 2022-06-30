UPDATED: Officials say deputy dying from gunshot wounds suffered in Bibb County attack; police find suspect hiding in tent

A suspect who allegedly shot two Bibb County deputies was apprehended Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshal’s Office said.
Austin Patrick Hall, 26 of Montevallo, was found hiding in a tent behind a mobile home on Bulldog Bend Road, a location estimated to be one half mile from where the shootings took place Wednesday.
The deputies were rushed to a Birmingham hospital after the incident. One, Brad Johnson, suffered threatening injuries and will be taken off life support soon, officials said. The other was released.
Bibb County, population 22,000, is about an hour southwest of Birmingham. The county seat is Centreville.
The Marshal's Office said it received tips on Hall’s whereabouts and proceeded to approach the tent with a team of several officers from 17 different law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.
Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley reported Hall walked into the yard of a relative, who called the authorities.
Hall was arrested at 7:35 a.m. without incident after he reportedly yelled to the officers that he was unarmed. He was taken to the Shelby County Jail.
Bibb County deputies were chasing a male in a stolen vehicle Wednesday on Highway 25 when Hall reportedly got out of the car and fired shots, which struck both deputies.
Both deputies were taken to UAB Hospital escorted by the vehicles of several law enforcement agencies.
State Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday morning one of the deputies had been released from the hospital while one remains in critical condition.
Hall was being held Thursday on no bond in the Shelby County jail on charges of attempted murder using a gun and assault against a police officer.
The attempted murder charges against Hall are likely to become murder as representatives of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference late Thursday afternoon with news one of the wounded deputies is in the “final process.”
Officials released the names of the injured officers and made public the grievous news for Johnson.
“We ask that you continue to remember Deputy Brad Johnson’s family in your prayers as they’re still with him at the hospital and he’s going through the final processes to continue to save lives,’' Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said with an emotional voice.
Wade announced announced the family is preparing to donate the deputy’s organs.
The deputy was reported to have been shot in the head.
Johnson’s life-support will be discontinued once that process has been completed.
“It’s been said that a coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero but one,’' the sheriff said. “Brad Johnson was a hero.”
Johnson, 32, had served with the department for seven years, was engaged to be married and was the father of two daughters.
Investigator Chris Poole, 30, the second officer shot, has been released from the hospital.