UPDATED: New Oxford entertainment complex will open Monday

Big Time Entertainment, the enormous new entertainment complex in Oxford, will open to the public on Monday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m., according to the venue's Facebook page. Prices will be posted later this week, according to a Facebook post.
The 58,000-square-foot complex features 18 bowling lanes, electric go-karts on a multi-level track, more than 70 arcade games, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, miniature golf, a “soft play” area for children, and indoor and outdoor dining.
The complex has been open this month for private events, including the JSU Athletics Back to School Social on Monday.
JSU student athletes have a great night of fun and fellowship during the JSU Athletics Back to School Social at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU student athletes have a great night of fun and fellowship during the JSU Athletics Back to School Social at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Big Time complex is spread over two buildings on five acres just off Interstate 20’s Exit 185, near the new Planet Fitness, across from Walmart on Alabama 21.
Construction began in January 2020, and at the time owners said they hoped to be open by November 2020.
By September 2020, the target opening date had been pushed back to early 2021 due to construction delays caused by rain and communications issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Greg Morrow, one of the principal investors in Big Time Entertainment, explained at the time.
In May, posts on the Big Time Entertainment Facebook page said the complex would be “opening in summer 2021.”