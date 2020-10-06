You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: More than 3,000 have voted so far in Anniston runoff election

anniston runoff voters

Citizens vote at the Anniston Senior Center at McClellan. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Number of voters so far this afternoon from the nine polling places in Anniston.

Eight polling places will close at 7 p.m.

The polling place at Anniston’s Senior Citizen Therapeutic and Recreation Center will stay open until 8:25 p.m. to make up for the late opening of polls at the site.

-- Senior Center — 250 (6:25 p.m.)

-- Norwood Hodges Community Center — 684 (5:45 p.m.) 

-- First Presbyterian Church — 433 (5:49 p.m.)

-- Anniston Country Club — 508 (6:01 p.m.)

-- Refuge II Church — 291 (6:31  p.m.)

-- Carver Community Center — 112 (6:16 p.m.)

-- City Meeting Center — 253 (6:40 p.m.) 

-- South Highland Community Center —  385 (6:02 p.m.)

-- Wiggins Community Center — 312 (6:22 p.m.)

These numbers will be updated throughout the evening.

