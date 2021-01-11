UPDATED: Man arrested after killing, kidnapping and chase, Calhoun sheriff says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated as more details became available. The sequence of events in the alleged crime has been changed, and the identity of the suspect has been updated after law enforcement officers discovered he was using a fake name.
Police from various local agencies arrested a man Monday morning after an alleged homicide, kidnapping and police chase that ended near the intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama 21, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said.
“This is a very serious crime,” Wade said.
Wade said a man named Terry Moore was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Monday. The sheriff said he didn’t know the man’s city of residence, though Moore has prior arrests in Huntsville.
Wade said his office received a call Monday morning from a woman who said she had been kidnapped and her boyfriend had been shot in Gadsden. Around the same time as that call, Wade said, Jacksonville police received a call of a Jeep being stolen from Edwards Grocery on Alabama 204 near Jacksonville.
Police soon realized that the two calls were connected, Wade said. He said Moore and the alleged kidnapping victim were in a car traveling from Gadsden and stopped for gas at the service station at the intersection of Alabama 204 and U.S. 431, just a few miles from Edwards Grocery.
“She was able to flee,” Wade said. He said the woman made her call to the sheriff’s office after fleeing at the gas station.
Moore fled the gas station in the car, stopping a few miles down Alabama 204 at Edwards Grocery, where he stole a Jeep, the sheriff said.
Deputies soon spotted the stolen Jeep on U.S. 431 and chased it to the intersection with Alabama 21, Wade said.
“He gets out of the car there and tries to carjack another car,” Wade said. Instead, deputies caught up with Moore and arrested him, Wade said.
Wade said his office contacted Gadsden police to report the shooting that the woman reported to deputies. He said Gadsden police discovered a body. Wade said he did not yet have the name or further details on the man who was killed.
The sheriff said Moore is likely to face several felony charges. He said several police agencies, including Jacksonville police, Anniston police, Alabama State Troopers and the county’s Major Crimes Task Force, were involved in the arrest.
Wade said he believes bystanders were filming the arrest of Moore, and he said he wants people who see those videos to know the context of the arrest.
“This is what we do,” he said. “People were filming us, and they were making comments about how we treat people, but this man is a kidnapper.”
Moore may have given either police or the victim a false name before his arrest. Wade said deputies tried to book Moore into the jail under a different name, and discovered his actual name only after searching police records.