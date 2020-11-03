UPDATED: Lunchtime lines long at some local polling places on historic Election Day

At lunchtime Tuesday, lines were long at some local polling places, including the Civitan Club in Alexandria and the Friendship Community Center in Oxford, on what promises to be a historic Election Day.
At the polling place at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, poll inspector Geraldine Player said there had been a steady stream of voters since the polling place opened at 7 a.m.
By noon, around 800 ballots had been cast at the polling place, Player said. About 1,400 ballots total had been cast there in the 2016 presidential election, she added.
Player said this was the first year her polling place used electronic poll books, meaning that poll workers can scan voters’ drivers licenses instead of looking up their names in a book.
“I think it has worked well,” Player said. “We’ve had a few little problems, but not that much.”
Eric Cline, who was walking out of the church with his parents, Brenda and George Cline, said the electronic poll books were a lot more convenient.
Julia Blanks said as she was walking out of the church that she had gotten there early, anticipating lines, but was pleasantly surprised when there were none.
“It went smoothly,” she said.
Inside, poll workers were separated from voters by clear screens, and everyone wore face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Brenda Cline said her family brought their own pens. She said there was hand sanitizer available and plenty of room to social distance.
Masks are not required at the polls, but on Tuesday local emergency officials urged people to wear masks and observe social distancing rules as they went to the polls.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Director Michael Barton said the virus is on the rise again in the area. “Over the last three weeks we have seen a marked increase in those new cases,” Barton said Tuesday morning in a Facebook Live news conference.
State election officials predict high turnout today for federal and state elections, with potentially as many as 75 percent of registered voters casting a ballot.
The 2020 election process has been beset by an almost farcical number of obstacles, from the COVID-19 pandemic to Hurricane Zeta, which hit Alabama last week and left thousands without electricity.
On Tuesday morning, nearly 4,000 Calhoun County households were in their sixth day without power.
Even so, voter turnout Tuesday is likely to be high, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Monday. Merrill predicts turnout between 68 percent and 75 percent, higher than in any election in modern memory. That amounts to 2.5 million to 2.8 million voters, far more than have ever gone to the polls in Alabama.
It’s likely voters will have to wait in line at some polling places, election officials say, though it’s hard to predict where.
“There should be a high volume of people voting,” said Carol Lorenzo, chairwoman of the Calhoun County Board of Registrars. “You’ll just have to be patient.”
The pandemic has also led to a surge in absentee voting: Merrill said about 300,000 people have already voted absentee in the state, more than three times the highest number in past elections.
Here’s a look at some of the other issues and races on the ballot, with links to previously published stories:
• Amendments to the Alabama Constitution, including a local amendment to allow an Anniston charity bingo game to stay in operation.
• The race between Republican Tommy Tuberville and Democratic incumbent Sen. Doug Jones for the next term in the Senate.
• A choice between Democratic challenger Adia McClellan Winfrey and incumbent Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, for a U.S. House seat.
• Several uncontested races, including a local vote that will install Tim Hodges, now a county commissioner, as the county’s revenue commissioner.
Also: Alabama Secretary of State answers reader questions about the upcoming vote (scroll down for video).