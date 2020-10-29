You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: Local schools closed Thursday following storm damage

The Calhoun County EMA released the following list of schools that will be closed Thursday after Tropical Storm Zeta moved through the area early Thursday morning, causing widespread damage throughout Calhoun County.

High wind speeds resulted in fallen trees and power lines.

The following public school systems will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020:

Anniston City Schools

Calhoun County Schools

Oxford City Schools

 Jacksonville City Schools

 Piedmont City Schools

The following private school systems will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020:

• The Donoho School

Faith Christian School - Anniston

Jacksonville Christian Academy

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School in Anniston

