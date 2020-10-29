UPDATED: Local schools closed Thursday following storm damage

The Calhoun County EMA released the following list of schools that will be closed Thursday after Tropical Storm Zeta moved through the area early Thursday morning, causing widespread damage throughout Calhoun County.
High wind speeds resulted in fallen trees and power lines.
The following public school systems will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020:
• Anniston City Schools
• Calhoun County Schools
• Oxford City Schools
• Jacksonville City Schools
• Piedmont City Schools
The following private school systems will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020:
• The Donoho School
• Faith Christian School - Anniston
• Jacksonville Christian Academy
• Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School in Anniston