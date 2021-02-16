UPDATED: Light snow in Calhoun County; schools closing for the day; handful without power

After days of warnings about winter weather — almost all of them aimed at the counties west of the Anniston area — Calhoun County residents woke to a light dusting of snow Tuesday morning, with flakes still coming down.
At 7:51 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon, with snow accumulations up to ½ inch possible across north central Alabama.
All public school systems in Calhoun County — including Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford, Piedmont and the county school system — are closed Tuesday due to snow, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. Also closed today are Faith Christian, Sacred Heart and Donoho.
Cleburne County’s school system had announced on Monday that schools would be closed Tuesday.
The Anniston City Council was set to meet Tuesday afternoon, but the council moved its meeting to noon Friday in response to the snow.
No road issues were reported in Calhoun County as of 4 a.m., according to a Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency announcement on its Facebook page. The EMA did warn that “some slick spots could have developed overnight. Please use caution when traveling this morning.”
A power line went down in Golden Springs near Spring Valley Road in Anniston around 8:30 a.m., Alabama Power spokeswoman Jacki Lowry said. Four customers were affected by the outage, Lowry said, and as of 9 a.m. they were the only people without electricity in Calhoun County.
Statewide, Lowry said, 8,700 customers were without electricity, most of them in the western half of the state.
In Cleburne County, no road issues were reported as of 8 a.m., according to county emergency manager Crystal Cavender. There were some power outages reported in the Hollis area, she said.
Much of Alabama hunkered down Monday as a winter storm brought freezing rain to the western half of the state. For Anniston and surrounding cities, the forecast held only bitter cold, in the low 20s or upper teens, but little precipitation.
And the area got a little precipitation, in the form of light, fluffy flakes. Cars, roofs and lawn furniture were covered with a light layer of white Tuesday morning, with a dusting of snow on frozen puddles in roads.
Forecasters on Monday had warned that a few patches of ice might be possible on roads in Calhoun County, though they predicted winter storm impacts would be few.
Jason Holmes, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Calera, said the snow in much of the state is so faint it often doesn’t show up on radar. He said dry air is moving through the south, and this morning’s snow represents the last bit of wet air being pushed out of the way.
“It’s almost like wringing out a sponge,” he said.
Similar conditions will be in place for most of the morning, Holmes said, meaning snow could fall on and off all morning. Little accumulation is expected, but staying off roads isn’t a bad idea for people who don’t need to travel, he said.
“Today’s a good day to just try to stay home if you can,” he said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson contributed to this report.