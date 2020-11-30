UPDATED: Jeff Waldrep named new Anniston Fire Chief

Leadership may have changed at the Anniston Fire Department, the new chief said, but the department’s professionalism and integrity will stay the same.
Jeff Waldrep, who has been with the Anniston Fire Department for 26 years, was introduced as the city’s new fire chief on Monday morning at a news conference at the fire station on 17th Street.
Waldrep thanked his family and the many mentors he encountered throughout his career at the fire department.
“I’m truly humbled by the confidence that’s been bestowed on me,” he said. “I love this department and city, and I look forward to great things in the future.
Waldrep said that morning it hadn’t sunk in yet that he was the new chief. Nonetheless, he said, he planned to “hit the ground running,” as soon as he could.
City manager Steven Folks chose Waldrep from among three candidates, including assistant chiefs Katherine Meherg and Eric Arnold. Each was given a two-week trial period to serve as interim fire chief before a final decision was made.
“This is one of the hardest decisions I had to make,” Folks said.
Waldrep replaces former fire chief Chris Collins, who announced his retirement in September.
“We’ve got some really great things going here that we really have to continue with,” Waldrep said.
The three finalists for the job are assistant chiefs Jeff Waldrep, Eric Arnold and Katherine Meherg.
Folks said all three candidates were qualified for the position, but little things such as Waldrep’s ability to handle the public and his adaptability stood out. Folks said he was especially impressed by how Waldrep handled the department’s building safety and inspections division.
“His leadership is apparent,” Folks said.
Waldrep has been an Anniston firefighter for more than 26 years. He graduated from Cleburne County High School in 1989 and applied to be a firefighter after being encouraged by firefighters who went to church with his parents.