UPDATED: Ivey extends statewide mask order to March 5

The Alabama state health order requiring people to wear face coverings in public has been extended to March 5, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.
“It’s not very complicated: Wear a mask, wash your hands,” Ivey said in a press conference at the Alabama State Capitol, which was broadcast on Facebook Live.
For months, the state has been under a public health order requiring people to wear masks in public — an order that even Ivey has acknowledged is operating mostly on the honor system. From the beginning of the pandemic, police have been reluctant to cite people for violations of mask restrictions.
The current mask order was set to expire Friday, just as the state comes off a peak of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
There were about 2,500 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health — far above the number hospitalized during the summer COVID surge, but down from earlier this month, when hospitalizations surged past 3,000 cases.
Statewide, the pandemic is responsible for 6,379 deaths, with 205 of those in Calhoun County.
The newly extended public health order changes nothing about the state’s current pandemic restrictions. People are “encouraged” to stay home, but businesses remain open, subject to social distancing guidelines.
Ivey on Thursday also announced that she would extend special provisions for recruiting and training poll workers in city and state elections, which were put in place for the 2020 election cycle.
There are no municipal elections in Calhoun County this year.
Vaccine supply still limited
At Thursday’s press conference, Ivey and state health officer Scott Harris also took questions about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort, which has come under criticism for its seemingly slow pace.
Four state lawmakers earlier this week released an open letter noting that the state has far more doses on hand than it has administered. Among the signatories of the letter were Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, and Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika.
“Our citizens are paying a deadly price,” the letter stated.
Harris said that around 203,000 shots have been given in the state. That’s fewer than half of the 446,000 doses the state has received, but Harris said the numbers aren’t quite what they seem.
“Many of the doses that have been delivered are second doses,” he said.
Both versions of the vaccine require two doses to be delivered weeks apart. Harris said many of the seemingly unused doses are actually on hand for use in upcoming second-dose events.
The state began offering vaccinations by appointment to people age 75 and up. Harris said some of the seemingly unused doses are actually allocated to people who have upcoming appointments.
So far, the state has opened vaccination only to people in health care or first-responder jobs and people age 75 and up, the highest-risk age group. State officials have said there are more than 600,000 people in those categories — outnumbering the doses available so far.
“There’s no question the main obstacle is supply,” Harris said.
Harris said it’s possible federal officials could soon push for vaccination of people age 65 and up. There are about 500,000 people in that category in the state, he said. Those people deserve a chance at vaccination, he said, but the amount of vaccine the state is scheduled to get is not likely to change.
Asked about the possibility of distributing the vaccine through pharmacy chains, Harris said that’s largely being coordinated by federal officials working directly with pharmacies. He said the state has set aside some of its vaccine allotment for pharmacies in a separate effort.
At least one Calhoun County drugstore, Martin’s Pharmacy in Oxford, gave a few hundred shots earlier this month.
Harris said the state has reached an agreement with Walmart to distribute vaccines in the future, though he did not offer an estimate of when those vaccinations would begin or how many doses will be available.
“We’ll have a say so, in Public Health, about where in the state those doses will go,” he said.