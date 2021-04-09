UPDATED: Illegal gambling machines, firearms, narcotics seized in early-morning raid at 9 locations in Calhoun County

Police seized illegal gambling machines, firearms and narcotics in an early-morning raid Friday targeting nine different properties throughout Calhoun County, the City of Anniston announced in a press release.
Police were spotted outside AJ’s Sunset Bar & Grill in Anniston, the Starlite Drive-In movie theater in Anniston, the Daiquiri Shack in Anniston and a former daycare center off U.S. Highway 431 in Anniston.
There was a heavy police presence outside the former daycare center shortly before 8 a.m. Friday. Uniformed and plainclothes officers were seen inside the building. Other officers were seen leaving the building, carrying what appeared to be electronic gambling machines to a U-Haul truck.
The former daycare center is located on property co-owned by Calhoun County Commissioner J.D. Hess. Reached by phone Friday morning, Hess said he has little to no involvement with the property. “I don’t fool with the property,” he said. “I just invested in it.” Hess said the building’s co-owner, Terry Norred, is responsible for leasing out the building, collecting rents and paying taxes.
Norred said Friday morning he had been getting complaints about happenings on the property for a while and had been planning to evict the tenants who had been renting it.
Norred said he wasn’t aware of any gambling on the property beforehand, but was glad that it had been stopped.
He declined to release the names of the tenants because police had instructed him not to.
The raid was carried out by the Anniston Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Piedmont Police Department and the Jacksonville Police Department, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, the Internal Revenue Service and the State Attorney General's Office, according to Anniston city officials.
“At this time, the cases are still under investigation. There will be criminal charges forthcoming as more information is gathered,” according to the city’s press release.
This story will be updated.