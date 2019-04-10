George Smith, the longtime Anniston Star sports editor and columnist, died Tuesday night of a heart attack, according to his family. He was 84.
“George was what I’d call a people writer,” said veteran sports reporter Clyde Bolton. “He wrote about people. He believed that people wanted to read about people.”
For 42 years, Smith penned a regular Star column that celebrated the change of the seasons and the coming of summer produce, shared jokes overheard at churches and restaurants, and lifted up local residents for attention and praise from their neighbors.
It was, for Smith, a second journalistic life. He began work as a copy boy at The Star in 1955, rose to the position of sports editor by 1959 and remained in charge of The Star’s sports coverage until 1977, when he began his regular feature column.
The column turned Smith into a local celebrity and one of the most-loved figures in the community. As a sports reporter, he had only the fame — not the love.
“I guess the Auburn people thought George was biased for Alabama, and the Alabama people thought he was biased for Auburn,” Bolton said. “If fan isn’t short for fanatic, it ought to be.”
Smith wasn’t an alumnus of either college. Bolton — who started work in The Star’s circulation department at the same time Smith started in the newsroom — said the two had much in common. They were country boys who went to Jacksonville State but didn’t graduate, then found themselves covering football for newspapers.
“We used to say we didn’t bring much to the table but talent and the ability to work hard,” Bolton said.
Hard work was the secret ingredient of Smith’s column, which appeared at least once a week, and usually more than once a week, from 1977 until last week. Before the Internet, Smith seemed to know what made a story viral — worth cutting out and pasting to the fridge.
Columns often came in small bites, sections of two or three paragraphs. Notable quotes and one liners — picked up of the Internet or overheard from a friend — were sprinkled throughout.
His beat was the universe, as seen from a church pew or back yard or drive-through window in Saks. There was play-by-play of presidential debates (“I still don’t like or trust either of them”) memories of long-lost pleasures ( “A hot baloney sandwich at Doc’s Cafe in Ohatchee”) and shout-outs to do-gooders Smith met at random (“I DON’T know Nathan’s last name but he works at Best Buy in Oxford and he’s an asset to that store.”) Every Wednesday, he profiled a “top teen” at a local high school, urging them to “take a bow.”
Smith’s reminiscences were often written entirely from memory. Bill Hagler, well known locally as the weatherman at Anniston’s former CBS affiliate, TV40, was one of the many people Smith would touch base with to check his facts — confirming the site of a long-gone building or the name of an old business.
“Both of us were old enough to remember things from years ago,” Hagler said. “That’s always a good conversation-starter.”
Hagler said that conversation-starter was a key to the success of the column.
“He wrote about down-home things that people could relate to,” Hagler said.
The Star in recent years published two collections of those columns, 2016’s “Ties That Bind” and “Roads” in 2018.
Details of the services were still being settled Wednesday morning, according to Smith’s son, Barry Smith, but the family plans visitation on Friday night. The funeral will be Saturday. Chapel Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
This story will be updated.