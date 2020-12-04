UPDATED: Former Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson dies

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Larry Amerson, the sheriff who modernized much of Calhoun County’s rural law enforcement, died Thursday of cancer, current Sheriff Matthew Wade announced Thursday evening. Amerson was 67.
“He cared for the people of Calhoun County with a deep passion,” Wade wrote in the post. “Being sheriff was his biggest accomplishment professionally, but he always counted his family as the best thing in his life.”
Amerson grew up in a crowded house in western Anniston. When he was 6, his father was killed in an auto accident, and Amerson and his mother moved in with an aunt and uncle who had four children. In a 1976 profile in The Anniston Star, he said he often read books as an escape — westerns by Zane Grey and Max Brand and the science fiction of Robert Heinlein.
By age 16, he was in the workforce, in a series of only-in-Anniston jobs. He flipped burgers at Jack’s, worked in the warehouse for Martin’s department store, and was employed at a local foundry before coming to the sheriff’s office in 1976.
At age 22, he was the youngest of five corrections officers in a county jail that local officials acknowledged was dangerously overcrowded.
“I like it because something different can happen every day,” he told a Star reporter at the time. He stayed at the sheriff’s office as a deputy for 13 years before leaving to become director of the county’s Enhanced 911 system.
At the time, the E-911 system faced a problem that might seem unthinkable to a 21st-century observer. Rural roads, by and large, didn’t have names. Addresses consisted of mail delivery route and box numbers, and those addresses could change if mail routes changed. Finding the people who dialed 911 was often a struggle for emergency responders.
“The most important number to know was the rural mail carrier’s,” Amerson said in a Star interview a few years ago. “Finding people was an incredible challenge.”
Amerson and his colleagues took on the task of naming local rural roads and cataloging rural buildings, part of a computerized system that helped deputies and firefighters find houses faster.
1 of 19
Sheriff Larry Amerson lights candles on a large cross during a 9/11 Memorial and Celebration of our Present Day Heroes in 2014 at Centennial Park in Anniston.
Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson, Anniston police Chief Shane Denham, Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge and Secretary of State John Merrill pull down a tarp to unveil the state's official Law Enforcement Memorial at Centennial Memorial Park on May 13, 2016.
Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson salutes the flag during the National Anthem. The Centennial Memorial Committee unveiled the state's official Law Enforcement Memorial at Centennial Memorial Park on May 13, 2016.
Sheriff Larry Amerson, right, is among the representatives of local public safety agencies placing candles on a cross during a 9/11 Memorial and Celebration of our Present Day Heroes in 2014 at Centennial Park in Anniston.
Sheriff Larry Amerson with an armored personnel carrier. The Sheriff’s Office was the first law enforcement agency in Alabama to receive an armored personnel carrier through a federal program, and the first of any agency to return such vehicles after the program’s guidelines were changed in 2015 following widely criticized police use of military equipment.
Remembering Larry Amerson: Photos from the Star archives
Larry Amerson, who served as Calhoun County sheriff for 22 years, died Thursday. He won election as sheriff six times, beginning his first term in 1994 and retiring in 2016. Here is a selection of photos from the Star archives.
1 of 19
Sheriff Larry Amerson lights candles on a large cross during a 9/11 Memorial and Celebration of our Present Day Heroes in 2014 at Centennial Park in Anniston.
Former Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson in 2018.
Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson, Anniston police Chief Shane Denham, Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge and Secretary of State John Merrill pull down a tarp to unveil the state's official Law Enforcement Memorial at Centennial Memorial Park on May 13, 2016.
Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson salutes the flag during the National Anthem. The Centennial Memorial Committee unveiled the state's official Law Enforcement Memorial at Centennial Memorial Park on May 13, 2016.
Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson accepts the Sheriff of the Year award from the Alabama Sheriffs Association at the group's banquet in 2016.
Submitted photo
Sheriff Larry Amerson, right, is among the representatives of local public safety agencies placing candles on a cross during a 9/11 Memorial and Celebration of our Present Day Heroes in 2014 at Centennial Park in Anniston.
Sheriff Larry Amerson with an armored personnel carrier. The Sheriff’s Office was the first law enforcement agency in Alabama to receive an armored personnel carrier through a federal program, and the first of any agency to return such vehicles after the program’s guidelines were changed in 2015 following widely criticized police use of military equipment.
Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Chris Wright and Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson clap after giving Justin Bolling the 2014 Calhoun County Crime Stopper of the year award.
In 1994, he took on his former boss, longtime sheriff Roy Snead Jr., in the Democratic primary. He was one of four challengers for the position, in a year when Snead faced hot debate over a legal battle to draw a salary and a pension at the same time. Amerson won the election.
In office, Amerson became known for making changes to modernize rural policing. He hired more deputies, set up an investigative division and divided the county into three patrol areas to make patrols more efficient.
He also pushed for improvements at the county jail — not the same structure he’d worked at in 1976, but one that was beginning to show its age and see early signs of overcrowding.
His efforts won him respect among colleagues, so much so that Amerson served for a time as president of the National Sheriffs’ Association.
Amerson’s popularity among voters was strong enough that he won re-election in 2010, one of the few Democrats in the county to survive that year’s Republican sweep. A switch to the GOP a few years later headed off likely challengers in the next election.
Amerson cited a battle with cancer as one of his reasons for deciding not to seek re-election in 2016. By the end of that year, he’d retired from the job, turning the sheriff’s badge over to Wade, but cancer seemed to recede as one of his stated reasons for leaving.
“There is no emergency compelling me to do this right now,” Amerson said in an interview on his last day in office. “When you’re facing retirement, they say you’ll know it’s the right time. It’s the right time.”
Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.