UPDATED: Fate of popular Ohatchee principal hanging as board meeting continues

At 7 p.m., the Calhoun County Board of Education was still meeting in executive session. This story will be updated.
Dozens of people, some carrying signs, gathered in the parking lot of the Calhoun County Board of Education ahead of the board’s 4 p.m. meeting Thursday.
The majority of those people, many dressed in Ohatchee High School red, were there to encourage the board to renew the contract of principal Bobby Tittle.
About 20 of those protestors, many wearing black and white, were speaking out against the possible removal of Walter Wellborn Elementary School principal Jeanna Chandler.
“I feel like they’re trying to take away the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Ohatchee student Baylee Alward said. “Not just to me, but all of Ohatchee High School.”
The protestors — consisting of Ohatchee faculty, students, former students, parents and other community members — cheer for Tittle as he walks into the building. pic.twitter.com/2tdUckkbFH— Mia Kortright (@MiaK_Star) March 18, 2021
Tittle said he was recently told by Superintendent Donald Turner he was going to recommend the board not renew his contract.
“He said they’re going in another direction,” Tittle said.
Brandy Ward, a first grade teacher at Wellborn, said Chandler was told something similar.
Tittle said his contract will be voted on under executive session. He is unsure when he will find out the board’s decision.
Tittle’s attorney, Shirley Millwood, said she and her client do not know why his contract would not be renewed. Millwood cited numerous state and county awards Tittle has won, and said there was no record of misconduct.
“What direction is there possible to go in other than down?” Ohatchee parent Allen George said.
Alward said Tittle and his family had taken her in when she found herself homeless about a year and a half ago.
“They basically saved my life,” she said. “I want to do anything I can to save Mr. Tittle’s job.”
Her parents struggled with addiction issues, Alward said, and her father kicked her and her brother out of their home after her mother left.
After Tittle noticed she had been wearing the same clothes repeatedly, she said, his wife, Jennifer, took her shopping.
“After that day, it just kind of clicked,” she said.
George said the high school has vastly improved academically and athletically since Tittle took over.
“It’s more than just Mr. Tittle,” he said. “It’s for these kids.”
George said the crowd of protesters was a testament to Tittle’s dedication as principal.
“Name a group of teenagers that would show up to support their principal on their own time,” he said.
Ward said Chandler told Wellborn faculty about her possible removal earlier Thursday during a Zoom meeting, and supporters organized efforts as quickly as possible.
Despite overseeing a high-poverty school, Ward said, Chandler has gone above and beyond for students and faculty.
“She’s what’s best for students,” Ward said. “They will not find anyone to replace her.”
Photos of Ohatchee Principal Bobby Tittle and his supporters at the Calhoun County Board of Education.
Angela Morgan, the local representative from the Alabama Education Association, said the board’s actions were legal under the Accountability Act of 2000, but they were troubling for the Ohatchee teachers she’d heard from.
Because a teacher’s job requires so much transparency, Morgan said, many teachers felt frustrated by the closed process of not renewing Tittle’s contract.
“It’s an issue between practice inside the school and policy outside the school,” Morgan said. “That law does not represent what normal society does.”
Since word spread about the possibility that Tittle’s contract would not be renewed, he said the support he’s received from the community was “overwhelming.”
“How can you vote against this?” Tittle said, motioning towards the crowd.
More than two hours later, the board was still meeting in executive session, and several of those supporters lingered outside and on the building’s ground floor.