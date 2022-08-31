 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Commercial truck fire slows traffic east of Heflin

A fire engulfs a truck this morning at mile marker 203 on Interstate 20 near Heflin.

 By James Bennett / The Anniston Star

A commercial truck that caught fire late this morning at mile marker 203 on Interstate 20, four miles east of Heflin, has resulted in traffic delays for Atlanta-bound motorists. 

Heflin Police and Fire were en route to control and assess the situation at approximately 11:35 a.m., according Heflin police Maj. Danny Turner.