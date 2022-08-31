UPDATED: Commercial truck fire slows traffic east of Heflin

A commercial truck that caught fire late this morning at mile marker 203 on Interstate 20, four miles east of Heflin, has resulted in traffic delays for Atlanta-bound motorists.
Heflin Police and Fire were en route to control and assess the situation at approximately 11:35 a.m., according Heflin police Maj. Danny Turner.
"Troopers and fire are on scene. Truck and trailer are on fire. ALDOT is on scene and has eastbound lanes shut down," Maj. Turner stated via text correspondence.
Once HPD arrived, officers turned the case over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Turner said.
Traffic is backing up. All motorists headed toward Atlanta should expect delays.