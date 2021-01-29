UPDATED: Choccolocco Park not expecting to see change after JSU conference shift

Jacksonville State University’s move from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Atlantic Sun Conference won’t change Choccolocco Park’s status as the current host of the OVC Softball Championship, according to the park’s assistant director.
“As of now nothing has changed, and I don’t expect anything to change,” assistant park director Billy Thompson said Friday.
Earlier this week, JSU’s board of trustees voted to allow President Don Killingsworth to leave the OVC and investigate other leagues JSU might join. ASUN announced Friday morning that the university had rejoined its ranks. JSU was a member school from 1995 to 2003 before moving to the OVC. According to the university, travel demands played a part in the decision, as its teams had to travel as far north as Illinois for games.
According to OVC spokesman Kyle Schwartz, 2021 is the last contracted year for its annual softball tournament at Choccolocco.
“As with all our championships, we will consider all options for locations going forward,” Schwartz wrote in an email.
ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart noted in an online press conference Friday morning that Atlantic Sun could consider hosting tournaments at the park.
“We would absolutely entertain it,” Gumbart said. “Because we know the area, and we know the passion and the hospitality.”
The OVC softball tournament was a major boost to the park’s public profile when it first shifted its focus to hosting regional tournaments, Thompson said, and is now counted among several large-scale sporting events hosted at the site each year.
This year also marks the first of four years the park will host the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I and II Softball National Championships, which will bring 16 teams to the city May 26-29.
Thompson said that traffic counts — which would include tournament traffic and regular visits from locals — totaled about 1.5 million vehicles entering the park for 2018-2019.
Members of JSU’s athletics leadership heaped praise on the park during the Friday press conference. Athletics director Greg Seitz and head softball coach Jana McGinnis noted the park’s signature softball stadium is a rare find in a municipal park.
“We looked all around Tennessee, Kentucky, even in Alabama, and the city of Oxford, with the support the city gives, the hotels and everything that comes with the entire package of hosting the softball tournament, we couldn’t find one any better,” McGinnis said.
Seitz said that the decision to continue hosting tournaments at the park would be down to OVC’s leadership.