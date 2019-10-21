Authorities today named a pilot who was killed Sunday evening after the small airplane he was flying crashed into a wooded area near Weaver.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the pilot as 70-year-old Harvell Walker Jr. of Fayetteville, Ga. Walker was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. on Monday.
Brown said he believed Walker died of blunt-force trauma. However, Brown said, he planned for Walker’s body to be sent to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for an autopsy.
Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Star on Sunday deputies had been called that evening by the Air Force after Walker’s small, single-engine RV-8 had fallen off radar.
Wade said Walker’s family later called deputies to provide more information after using the Find My iPhone app.
Gadsden Civil Air Patrol Squadron spokesperson Cindy Collette said the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center called the squadron that night and asked for assistance in finding Walker’s plane.
Collette said the squadron deployed crews on the ground and in the air, who found the plane’s coordinates and guided local law enforcement there.
Whenever an aircraft makes a hard landing, Collette said, a device in the aircraft called an emergency locator transmitter sends a radio signal to nearby planes. Collette said one of those other aircraft may have called the Air Force for help.
Within hours of the initial call, Wade said, deputies found the plane on a ridge in a wooded area near Weaver with Walker dead inside.
Keith Holloway, a spokesman with the National Transportation Safety Board, said the board had planned to send an investigator to the scene today. Holloway said a preliminary report from the crash should be complete within 10 days.
Once the investigator arrives, Holloway said, they will inspect the aircraft and examine evidence left at the scene.
Holloway said the investigator will then look at weather conditions, radar data, air traffic conditions and eyewitness accounts before reviewing the pilot’s flight and medical history and the aircraft’s maintenance records.
Data taken from the Federal Aviation Administration’s website indicated that Walker had built an RV-8 and received a certificate for it in 2010.
Dick Knapinski, spokesperson for the Experimental Aircraft Association described an RV-8 as a small, single-engine, double-seater plane. Building an RV-8 typically takes 1,000 to 1,500 hours, he said.
“If you have a 20-hour-a-week part-time job, that’s about 1,100 hours” in a year, Knapinski said.
According to Knapinski, the RV-8 is a model of the RV series of kit aircraft, manufactured by Vans Aircraft, Inc. Knapiski said more than 10,000 aircraft in the series have been built and flown, making it the most popular kit aircraft in the world.
Knapinski said all amateur-built aircraft must be inspected before they are able to fly, must fly for up to 40 hours before carrying passengers and must be inspected every 100 hours of flight or once a year, whichever comes first.
Between October 2017 and September 2018, Knapinski said, 44 people were killed in accidents related to kit aircrafts.
Knapinski said the number has declined in recent years.
As long as the pilots adhere to standards set by the Federal Aviation Administration while building, Collette said, she thinks privately built airplanes are safe.
“Personally, I don’t consider it more dangerous,” Collette said. “Every pilot I know would not question following those regulations.”