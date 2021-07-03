UPDATED: Active standoff in Weaver, according to police chief

This story will continue to be updated.
Police were engaged in an active standoff in Weaver at 7:40 p.m. tonight, according to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles.
At 8:40 p.m., ambulances were being told to move closer to the scene of the standoff.
Officers from Anniston, Weaver, Oxford, Jacksonville, Ohatchee and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene on Bailey Road in Weaver, responding to what a neighbor said began as a domestic dispute.
At 8:14 p.m., a reporter on the scene heard what sounded like a series of gunshots.
Police cars lined Bailey Road up to a house in the Buckhorn Community, with Jacksonville Fire equipment and Oxford paramedics waiting at a distance.
The Oxford Police Department armored rescue van arrived around 8:30 p.m. At 8:35 p.m., a helicopter was circling the area.
During the course of the incident, Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis issued a statement of reassurance to Buckhorn community residents, telling them “police are on scene and the incident is being managed.”
According to the mayor's statement, which was shared on social media, the situation was “isolated to a single house and there is no threat to the general community.”
Earlier in the evening, a large number of Anniston police cars had been seen leaving the vicinity of the Noble Street Festival around 6:50 p.m.