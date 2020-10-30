UPDATED: 19,000 still without electricity in Calhoun County; officials urge water conservation as tanks run dry

Roughly 19,000 households in Calhoun County were still without electricity more than 24 hours after Tropical Storm Zeta passed through the area, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton said during a Facebook press conference Friday morning.
He advised residents to be prepared for “a couple of days” without power.
As of Friday afternoon, Alabama Power reported that 5,154 households in Anniston were still without power, in addition to 1,807 households in Oxford, 542 households in Jacksonville and 432 households in Piedmont, according to Jacki Lowry, a spokeswoman for the utility. (Alabama Power does not serve the entire city of Piedmont.)
Zeta made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday night as a hurricane and sped across Alabama as a tropical storm early Thursday morning, bringing wind gusts of more than 60 mph and downing trees and power lines. Hundreds of thousands of people across the state lost electricity, including 31,000 in Calhoun County.
Alabama Power officials described power restoration as a “multi-day” project and couldn’t provide an estimated time when power would be back on.
By Friday morning, the number of customers without electricity in Calhoun County was down to 19,000. Barton said it is likely the outage will last into the weekend for some.
Barton said the Calhoun Water Authority, which provides water to rural areas of the county, has seen three of its water tanks run dry because of pumping problems caused by the power outage. He said there is “little or no water” in Rabbittown and Nances Creek, as well as areas east of Alabama 21 and south of Jacksonville.
Tyler Turner, who lives in Whites Gap Estates, was among those without water on Friday. He said he found it odd that the electricity was back on in his neighborhood when the water still didn’t work.
“My wife’s up in arms,” he said. “She said, ‘Tell them we all need to take a shower.’”
Barton said water utilities have ways of transferring water to each other, and he urged residents of other parts of the county to conserve water in case it’s needed.
Power crews were visibly at work in some parts of the county Friday, though elsewhere there were signs much work remained to be done. Along White’s Gap Road, power lines still sagged alongside the road or lay on the ground Friday afternoon.
Local emergency management agencies took about 900 calls for help on Thursday, Barton said, about three times a typical day’s call volume. He said calls to 211, the local line for help with post-storm recovery, have been few.
“Hopefully the biggest story with this event is trees down across roads and power lines,” Barton said.
Emergency management officials worked to supply power and internet to the county’s absentee ballot office Thursday, enabling 228 people to turn in absentee ballots. Asked if power would be back on in time for the Tuesday election, Barton said the EMA was discussing the matter with Alabama Power on Friday.
“With Tuesday being several days away, we’re confident the power company is working as hard as they can and we’re hoping power will be restored prior to that,” Barton said.
The Calhoun County landfill will be open for extended hours on Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., during which time individual residents may dispose of vegetative debris at no cost, Calhoun County officials announced Friday.
Individuals in Calhoun County who need assistance can call by phone — dial 2-1-1 or call the Calhoun County EOC at 256-435-0540 — or submit an online request at www.calhounema.org/zeta.
Ben Nunnally contributed reporting to this story.