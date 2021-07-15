Unified rural ambulance coverage in ‘limbo’ pending AG decision

Calhoun County’s 911 Board will need to hear from the state’s attorney general before deciding whether to combine much of the county’s ambulance service under a single provider, board members said at their regular meeting in Jacksonville today.
“It’s kind of in limbo for now,” said Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks, chairman of the board. Earlier this year, the board was poised to put out a bid for a single company to provide ambulance service for rural Calhoun County, and was calling on local cities to join in that bid.
At present, local ambulance calls are covered by Anniston EMS (which primarily covers Anniston), Piedmont Rescue and EMS (which covers much of the northern part of the county) and Oxford Health Services in Oxford.
That system saw a shakeup when Oxford’s former ambulance provider, Oxford EMS, folded last year. The newly formed Oxford Health Systems began covering calls in the city, but the change left the Quad Cities area, which is outside Oxford’s city limits, uncovered. Anniston EMS took over that area, though Anniston EMS owner Johnny Warren said the company doesn’t make money from that coverage.
Earlier this year, 911 board officials said that by state law, they needed to hold a bidding process before awarding a contract to cover Quad Cities. That led to the board considering the idea of a new contract to unify ambulance services throughout rural Calhoun County.
But as of Thursday’s meeting, board members were still unsure about whether they could move forward with that approach — or whether they need to bid out Quad Cities service at all. Board attorney Adam Maniscalco said the board will seek an opinion from the attorney general before moving forward with any bid.
Board members on Thursday also discussed the idea of a rotating system, in which different ambulance companies would take responsibility for calls across the county on different days.
Warren, who was in the audience for Thursday's meeting, said that approach has been tried before, in the 1990s.
“It was a nightmare,” Warren said. “Ambulance services were jumping calls and seeing who could get first to the patient.”
Sparks said board officials still plan to meet with potential contractors later this month. He said it’s not clear when the attorney general will give an opinion on what the board can do.
In other business, the board announced that it had come to an agreement with WBRC-TV to simulcast the TV station’s severe weather coverage on the board’s local low-power radio stations during emergencies.
Board members said the TV station agreed to provide the feed for free.